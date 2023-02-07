Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently:

2/2/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

2/2/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00.

1/31/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$8.00 to C$8.25.

1/9/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.34. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

