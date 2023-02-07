TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,438 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.