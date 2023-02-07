TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

EGO stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

