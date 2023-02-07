TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,484 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.3 %

ALHC stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

