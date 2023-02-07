TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 677.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.7 %

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Shares of INGR opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.