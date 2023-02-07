TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.16.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

