TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,365 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,023 shares of company stock worth $1,399,470. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

