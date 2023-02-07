Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Paycor HCM worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,260.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock worth $170,763,490. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

