Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

NYSE:NET opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,285 shares of company stock worth $23,263,976. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

