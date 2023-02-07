Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 106,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 91,197 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 178,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

