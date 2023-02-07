TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,440 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,113,907.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $6,430,209.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,887,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,821,232.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at $170,113,907.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,583,757 shares of company stock worth $81,067,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.