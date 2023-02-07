Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.