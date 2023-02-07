TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

