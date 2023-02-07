JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $135.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Bill.com stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $127.76. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

