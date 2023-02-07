Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.46.

NYSE:BC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63,440 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

