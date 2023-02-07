Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.