Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $56.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

