Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.82.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $261.17 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.97 and its 200 day moving average is $243.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.