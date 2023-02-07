Arizona State Retirement System Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.02. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,750,122.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 267,200 shares of company stock worth $2,077,851. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

