8,880 Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Money Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 556,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

