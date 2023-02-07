Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 23,931 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ME. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ME has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 23andMe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

23andMe Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ME opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 105.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $85,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at $766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

See Also

