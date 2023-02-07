Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.57. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.