Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In related news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

