Arizona State Retirement System Invests $146,000 in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. State Street Corp raised its stake in LSB Industries by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 434,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,255.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 311,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 23.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,443,000 after buying an additional 270,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 341.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 226,936 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $972.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at LSB Industries

LXU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSB Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

