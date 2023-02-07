Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,095 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $662,880.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $662,880.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 907,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

