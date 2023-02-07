Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $159,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

