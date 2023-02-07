Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 2.5 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -110.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

