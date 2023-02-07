Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $230.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares in the company, valued at $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 71,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,026,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,759 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,630.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,666 shares of company stock worth $8,486,478 over the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

