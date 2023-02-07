Arizona State Retirement System Buys 895 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,570,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 285,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,864,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 318,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 212,172 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

