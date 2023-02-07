Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $865.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

