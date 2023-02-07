Arizona State Retirement System Has $166,000 Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

