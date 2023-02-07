Arizona State Retirement System Has $173,000 Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,347 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 638,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 504,624 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

About Seres Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.69. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.