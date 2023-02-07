Quantbot Technologies LP Has $181,000 Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.8 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.