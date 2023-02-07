7,256 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE HOMB opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $603,634 in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

