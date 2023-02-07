DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.78 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

