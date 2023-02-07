Quantbot Technologies LP Has $179,000 Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Utz Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Utz Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Utz Brands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 112,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $362.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $109,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares in the company, valued at $62,237,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $574,119. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

