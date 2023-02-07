Quantbot Technologies LP Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $246.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

