Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 529 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $419.17 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $507.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.19 and its 200-day moving average is $367.17.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.