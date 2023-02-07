Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stake Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $61.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

