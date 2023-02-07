Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $386.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $394.00 to $386.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

