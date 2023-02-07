Piper Sandler Boosts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $10.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

TWOU opened at $10.66 on Friday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $843.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

