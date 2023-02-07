Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PI opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,507,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at $349,507,336.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 452,413 shares of company stock worth $53,352,919 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 545.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

