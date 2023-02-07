Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.33.

ARW opened at $129.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

