Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

Matson Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

