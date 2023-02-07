California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $7,857,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 789,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,384,000 after buying an additional 164,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 293,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

