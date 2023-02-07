ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $66.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

