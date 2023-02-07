ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,163,000 after buying an additional 87,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.4% during the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 3.7 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

