ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 214.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 62.1% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at $141,236,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at $141,236,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $5,704,919. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.86. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

