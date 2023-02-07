ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after acquiring an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,161,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 613,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BECN opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.