ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.